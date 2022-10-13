Deepti is willing to bowl at any stage, such bowlers give team confidence: Indian skipper Harmanpreet after win over Thailand

Following her side's 74-run win over Thailand in semifinal of Asia Cup 2022, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur praised all-rounder Deepti Sharma for her bowling performances, saying that having a bowler who is willing to bowl at any stage of the game gives team confidence. Shafali Verma's knock of 42 followed by Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul guided India to a 74 runs win over Thailand in the semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"We batted really well, Thailand bowled quite well, not giving us easy runs. We really had to work hard. That partnership (between her and Jemimah) helped us to get a score on the board. When you're not playing a lot, you need runs to get confidence. She (Deepti) is someone who is willing to bowl at any stage. Having such a bowler always gives confidence. When you are getting around 150 on the board more often than not, it gives confidence. Whoever makes it to the final, we will make plans," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation. Put to bat first by Thailand, India put up 148/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma (42) and captain Harmanpreet (36) played some valuable knocks for India. Jemimah Rodrigues (27) and Harmanpreet Kaur put up a crucial 42-run stand for the third wicket.

Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand, taking 3/24. Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya and Thipatcha Putthawong took one wicket each. Chasing 149, India bowlers put up a superb performance and never gave Thailand even the slightest edge over them. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham played decent knocks of 21 runs each, but it was not enough to overpower lethal spells from Deepti Sharma (3/7) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/10). Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma took one wicket each.

Shafali Verma won the 'Man of the Match' award for her all-round performance as she scored 42 runs and took a wicket, playing a vital role in taking her team to the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)