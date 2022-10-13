"I'm more confident about my game now," says Shafali Verma after win against Thailand in Asia Cup

Following India's 74 runs win over Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup, star batter Shafali Verma who slammed crucial 42 runs said that she is more confident about her game and the team will look at getting partnerships. Shafali Verma's knock of 42 followed by Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul guided India to a 74 runs win over Thailand in the semi-final of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Shafali won the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-around performance as she scored 42 runs and took a wicket. "Lots of confidence (with the win). The wicket was good to bat and felt good. Smriti and Jemi also did well. We need to look at getting partnerships (regularly). Hope the weather stays good (for the final). I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working. Always happy to contribute to the team," Shafali Verma said in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by Thailand, India put up 148/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma (42) and captain Harmanpreet (36) played some valuable knocks for India. Jemimah Rodrigues (27) and Harmanpreet Kaur put up a crucial 42-run stand for the third wicket. Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand, taking 3/24. Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya and Thipatcha Putthawong took one wicket each.

Chasing 149, Indian bowlers put up a strong performance and never allowed Thailand batters to thrive. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham played decent knocks of 21 runs each, but it was not enough with lethal spells from Deepti Sharma (3/7) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/10). Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, and Shafali Verma took one wicket each. With this comprehensive victory, the Women in Blue secured a place in the final and will face the winner of semi-final 2 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played later on Thursday and the final will be held on Saturday.

India qualified for the final for the 8th consecutive time in the Women's Asia Cup. India have won the title six times. (ANI)

