"One cannot stay in administration forever," says Sourav Ganguly on his future as BCCI president

His comments come when former Indian cricketer is likely to take over as BCCI president

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 15:15 IST
Sourav Ganguly. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that he enjoyed his time as a cricket administrator, but one "cannot play forever, remain in administration forever". His comments come when former Indian cricketer is likely to take over as BCCI president.

"I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever," said Ganguly at an an event. Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny is likely to be the next BCCI President replacing Sourav Ganguly while BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary. At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.

The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18. Senior BCCI administrator Rajeev Shukla will remain the Vice-President of the board while Ashish Shelar is likely to take over as the new treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal.

Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee and he is also a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. The former pacer Roger Binny is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president. Binny, 67, is currently president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The nominations can be filed on October 11 and 12, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

Sourav Ganguly, the current President of BCCI, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

