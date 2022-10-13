Soccer-Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury

Left Menu

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria will be out until early November after his club Juventus said on Thursday that he sustained a low-grade hamstring injury. this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh," Juventus said in a club statement. Argentina are in Group C and begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria will be out until early November after his club Juventus said on Thursday that he sustained a low-grade hamstring injury. Di Maria picked up the injury in their 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday and the 34-year-old underwent scans on Thursday.

"Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests... this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh," Juventus said in a club statement. "It will take around 20 days for the player's complete recovery."

Di Maria is expected to be part of Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20. Argentina are in Group C and begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Mexico and Poland are the other teams in their group.

