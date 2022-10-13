AIFF to initiate enquiry on late arrival of player boots

Left Menu

The All India Football Federation AIFF will initiate an enquiry on the late arrival of boots of four members of the FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup squad, leading to the players wearing them for the first time during the match against USA.AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said that he has asked for a report from the national teams department on how the consignment of new boots did not reach on time.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:42 IST
AIFF logo Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will initiate an enquiry on the late arrival of boots of four members of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup squad, leading to the players wearing them for the first time during the match against USA.

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said that he has asked for a report from the national teams department on how the consignment of new boots did not reach on time. He said action will be taken if needed.

''After going through the preliminary report, we will initiate an enquiry to find out facts and fix the responsibility,'' Prabhakaran told PTI on Thursday.

It is learnt that some players -- mostly those who wear smaller number -- had requested for new boots last month, but the delivery got late as it was brought via land transport.

Prabhakaran said the AIFF does not still know the reasons for the delay in delivery of the boots to the players, and that's why the report has been sought.

''We have sought a report from the national team department of the AIFF. We don't have the full facts how this happened,'' he added.

''What we know is that three to four players who wear smaller size boots wanted new boots but those boots reached late to the players.'' A footballer may feel discomfort on the first day of wearing a new boot as it takes time to get used to it.

India lost their opening match 0-8 to USA on Tuesday.

