Left Menu

Bocchetti given first Serie A head coaching job at Verona

PTI | Verona | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:30 IST
Bocchetti given first Serie A head coaching job at Verona
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Italian and Russian league center back Salvatore Bocchetti was handed his first senior-level head coaching job by Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday.

Bocchetti replaces Gabriele Cioffi, who was fired on Tuesday after four straight losses left the club in the relegation zone.

Verona has just one win and five points through nine rounds and is 18th after a top-10 finish last season under Ivan Juric, who then left for Torino.

The 35-year-old Bocchetti was an assistant under Juric last season. He previously played for Genoa, Rubin Kazan, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan and Verona.

Since Bocchetti does not have a UEFA coaching license yet, he will be accompanied on the sideline by a team member who does.

Verona visits defending champion AC Milan on Sunday.

It's the fourth coaching change in the Italian league this season following moves at Bologna, Monza and Sampdoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022