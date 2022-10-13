Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:09 IST
Vishnu, Vaidehi enter quarters at Fenesta Open
Former champion Vishnu Vardhan and top seed Vaidehi Chaudhri produced impressive performances to progress to the quarterfinals of men's and women's events respectively at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

While Vishnu, 35, turned back the clock to oust Prajwal Dev in straight sets, Vaidehi had to work hard to beat Smriti Bhasin in a thrilling three-setter.

Vishnu came up with a 6-2, 6-4 win in pre-quarterfinal on the sun-kissed courts at the DLTA complex here.

Vaidehi had to use her experience and energy to get past Smriti 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Her form may have been up and down but in the decider, she played the big points better.

The 15-year-old Sahira Singh from Punjab too shone bright on her debut.

The young girl was full of pluck and poise as she beat Pooja Ingale 7-5, 6-4 in her second round match.

Top seed Manish Suresh K outwitted Yash C in a long match scoring 6-3, 7-6(3). Second seed Digvijay S notched up a 6-3 6-1 win over Dalwinder Singh, while fourth seed Akansha Nitture beat Shimreen Ahamed 6-2, 6-0, in the second round. Second seed Sai Samhita was in rip-roaring form as she beat Riya Ubovja 6-0, 6-2. Results: Girls Singles U18 Round 3 Hitkamya Narwal bt Asmi Adkar 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Lakshmi Prabha bt Harshini N 6-1, 6-0; Lakshmi Gowda bt Maaya Revathi 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; Madhurima Sawant bt Riya Sachdeva 7-5, 6-4; Women’s Singles Round 2 Vaidehi Chaudhri bt Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Sai Samitha bt Riya Ubovja 6-0, 6-2 Yubrani Banerjee bt Ishwari Matere 6-4, 6-1 Akanksha Nitture bt Shimreen Ahamed 6-2, 6-0 Sahira Singh bt Pooja Ingale 7-5, 6-4 Vaishnavi Adkar bt Avishka Gupta 6-3, 6-1 Men’s Singles Round 2 Manish Suresh K bt Yash C 6-3, 7-6(3) Digvijay s bt Dalwinder S 6-3, 6-1 Nitin Kumar S bt Siddharth Arya 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 Upset- Vishnu Vardhan bt Prajwal Dev S D 6-2, 6-4 Chirag Duhan bt Adil Kalyanpur 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

