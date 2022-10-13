Left Menu

Golf-LIV Series is 'trending upwards', says Mickelson

Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said he loves his decision of joining the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series, which he believes is "trending upwards" while the PGA Tour will be "trending downwards".

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:28 IST
Golf-LIV Series is 'trending upwards', says Mickelson

Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said he loves his decision of joining the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series, which he believes is "trending upwards" while the PGA Tour will be "trending downwards". The LIV Golf Series, which launched in June, has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with enormous purses while those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

Mickelson said that during his heyday, the best players in the world competed on the PGA Tour but that will never be the case again. "I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful," Mickelson told reporters at the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Jeddah on Thursday.

"I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf." Last month, the PGA Tour accused LIV Golf of using antitrust laws "as a cudgel" and undermining its contracts with players in a counterclaim to a lawsuit the Saudi-backed circuit filed.

In a lawsuit filed in August, LIV Golf, Mickelson and 10 other players accused the PGA Tour of antitrust violations. "Until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve," Mickelson added.

"And I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA TOUR trending downwards and I love the side that I'm on... I love the way they involve us and listen to us in decisions. "It's so inclusive, it's so fluid that things LIV Golf is leading."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022