Setungchim's strike brings Subroto Cup to Nagaland after 42 years

The Subroto Cup boys U-17 trophy is going to Nagaland after 42 long years as Dimapur's Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS) beat Government Model Higher Secondary School (GMHSS) of Chandigarh 1-0 in the final here on Thursday.

It was a game they dominated, but in the end it took a header in the first half of extra time by Setungchim to ensure victory for the team from Nagaland at the Ambedkar Stadium.

The winners received the trophy from the chief guest, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who is serving as the chief of the Indian Air Force. Also present on the occasion was Tokyo Olympics silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who was the guest of honour.

The boys from Nagaland played enterprising football. Captain Bapen and Thanglenngam combined well on the left flank where most of the attacks were created. Chandigarh had the best chance of the half when tournament top scorer Lemmet tested Nagaland goalkeeper Shotok, who saved to keep the scores even.

The second half was an even affair with both teams not able to create any clear cut opportunities, taking the game to extra time. Nagaland, however, looked more compact and organised in attack.

The goal came early in the first half of extra time. Off a Tongtinlen corner, Setungchim, who had scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals, rose highest to deflect a header past Rohit in the Chandigarh goal.

The champions received Rs 3.5 lakh while the runners up got Rs 2 lakh. The semi-finalists and quarter-finalists were given Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)