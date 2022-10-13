Left Menu

India look for good start against Iraq in AFC U-20 Qualifiers

India will be looking to take every opportunity to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asain Cup Uzbekistan 2023, when they begin their qualification campaign against Iraq here on Friday.India have been placed in Group H, alongside Iraq, Australia, and hosts Kuwait, and head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh believes that it is imperative that the Blue Colts give equal importance to every game.Every game is important for us.

India will be looking to take every opportunity to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asain Cup Uzbekistan 2023, when they begin their qualification campaign against Iraq here on Friday.

India have been placed in Group H, alongside Iraq, Australia, and hosts Kuwait, and head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh believes that it is imperative that the Blue Colts give equal importance to every game.

''Every game is important for us. It is not just an opportunity for us to play, but to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup as well. That’s the main aim for us,'' said Venkatesh.

Venkatesh believes that doing well in the first game will be of paramount importance to the Indians to carry the momentum forward.

“Our first game is very important. Not only do we want to get off to a good start, we are also playing a team like Iraq which is a very physically strong side,” he said. The India U20s have been together in camp since August, and Venkatesh believes that the fitness of his players could benefit them in Kuwait.

