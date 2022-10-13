Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA investigating Ireland players over pro-IRA chant

Pauw said the players were devastated and the one who posted the video was "crying in her room because she hurt people and she never meant it".

Soccer-UEFA investigating Ireland players over pro-IRA chant

UEFA have opened an investigation into "potential inappropriate behaviour" by Republic of Ireland players for singing a song referencing the IRA after qualifying for their first women's World Cup, the governing body said on Thursday. A video posted on social media after Ireland's 1-0 playoff win over Scotland on Tuesday showed the squad chanting a slogan supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the country's football association (FAI) apologised for the incident. Pauw said the players were devastated and the one who posted the video was "crying in her room because she hurt people and she never meant it".

"We have done something that hurt people and it's no excuse that we did not mean to hurt anyone. It's not an excuse that we were celebrating," Pauw said. "It's wrong, we shouldn't have done it and we will never do it again."

