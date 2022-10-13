Soccer-UEFA receives four bids to host women's Euro 2025
UEFA said it received the final bids from the four bidders following the deadline on Wednesday. The hosts of the tournament will be appointed by the UEFA executive committee in January 2023, it added. The tournament was held this year in England, where the hosts won the title after beating Germany in the final at Wembley.
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have submitted a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, while France, Poland and Switzerland are also seeking to hold the event, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.
The hosts of the tournament will be appointed by the UEFA executive committee in January 2023, it added. The tournament was held this year in England, where the hosts won the title after beating Germany in the final at Wembley.
