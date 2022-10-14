Left Menu

Cycling-Britain, Italy win team pursuits at world championships

Britain toppled Olympic champions Italy to claim the men's team pursuit world title in a thrilling final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Thursday. In the women's event, the Italian quartet of Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Martina Fidanza and Vittoria Guazzini finished in 4:09.760, ahead of Britain's 4:11.369, to take gold. France delighted the home crowd by beating Australia to bronze.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 02:11 IST
Cycling-Britain, Italy win team pursuits at world championships

Britain toppled Olympic champions Italy to claim the men's team pursuit world title in a thrilling final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Thursday. Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon helped Britain win their first title in the discipline since 2018, clocking 3:45.829 to finish 0.2 seconds before defending champions and world record holders Italy.

Denmark took the bronze medal after defeating Australia for third place, snatching the final podium spot by 1.4 seconds. In the women's event, the Italian quartet of Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Martina Fidanza and Vittoria Guazzini finished in 4:09.760, ahead of Britain's 4:11.369, to take gold.

France delighted the home crowd by beating Australia to bronze. Dutch sprinter Harrie Lavreysen, who won individual and team golds at last year's Tokyo Games, won his third straight keirin world title in a time of 9.751, beating compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland and Colombian Kevin Quintero to the top of the podium.

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky improved on last year's runner-up finish in the women's elimination race by bagging gold, with Italy's Rachele Barbieri finishing second and Jennifer Valente of the United States taking bronze. Canadian Dylan Bibic, 19, held off Japan's Kazushige Kuboki for a famous victory in the men's 15km scratch race. Roy Eefting of the Netherlands completed the podium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022