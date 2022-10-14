UEFA Europa League: Manchester United beat Omonoia Nicosia on McTominay's late goal

Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 win over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. For the Cypriot team, Uzoho made numerous outstanding stops, stopping players like Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the first half, Casemiro struck the crossbar.

Ronaldo earned a rare start for United as he pushed for more playing time in the Premier League following his first open-play goal of the year on Sunday against Everton. Ronaldo has been largely utilised in Europe so far this season as a result of the Portugal front being neglected since the appointment of manager Erik ten Hag, who appears to demand more movement and press from his strikers.

Even though they were in control, United was unable to score until McTominay's goal sealed the victory a week after they had to come from behind to defeat Omonia 2-1. United went up to nine points, three fewer than Real Sociedad, who defeated Sheriff with 10 men on the field 3-0. After receiving his second caution, Armel Zohouri was dismissed in the 25th minute. Despite the 1-0 final score, United dominated their opponents the entire game, controlling the ball 78 per cent of the time. Their 88 per cent pass accuracy during their whole battle demonstrated how professional they were.

But United won the match thanks to a goal from midfielder Scott McTominay in the 93rd minute. United had 13 efforts at the target, and McTominay's goal put them ahead. (ANI)

