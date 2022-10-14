Left Menu

Esow Alban reaches Men's Keirin semifinal of Cycling Track World C'ships

Esow Alban qualified for the semifinals of the men's keirin event at the ongoing 2022 Cycling Track World Championships on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 12:56 IST
Esow Alban reaches Men's Keirin semifinal of Cycling Track World C'ships
Esow Alban (Photo: SAI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Esow Alban, a top Indian cyclist, qualified for the men's keirin semifinals on Thursday at the ongoing 2022 Cycling Track World Championships in Saint Quentin, France. After placing third in heat 2 of the quarterfinals earlier, he accomplished the feat. The 21-year-old also made history by becoming the first Indian to advance to any event's semifinals at the Track World Championships.

After placing fifth in his heat in the first round, Alban faced an early exit, but a much-improved showing in the first-round rematch and a second-place result allowed the Indian to advance to the quarterfinals. The former junior world number one will compete in the semifinals. Along with Melvin Landerneu of France, Kohei Terasaki of Japan, Sergey Ponomaryov of Kazakhstan, Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia, and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands, he is drawn in Heat 1 of the semifinals.

Sports Authority of India on Friday took to their Twitter handle to tweet, "Track cyclist @esowalban creates history by becoming st Indian ever to reach Semifinals of any event of Track Cycling World Championships. He finished 12th after missing out on the Final 6 spots by 0.005sec during his SF race! Well Done Esow & all the best for the future!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022