Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Liverpool v Man City: Key stats ahead of Premier League match

Champions City are second in the table with 23 points, a point behind Arsenal, while Liverpool are 10th with 10 points. KEY STATS * City have won four league titles since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016 while Liverpool have won only one despite losing fewer games in that period. * Guardiola's City (2.36) and Juergen Klopp's Liverpool (2.19) are the only two Premier League teams to average at least two points per game since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:32 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Liverpool v Man City: Key stats ahead of Premier League match

The following are key statistics ahead of Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, provided by Nielsen Gracenote. Champions City are second in the table with 23 points, a point behind Arsenal, while Liverpool are 10th with 10 points.

KEY STATS * City have won four league titles since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016 while Liverpool have won only one despite losing fewer games in that period.

* Guardiola's City (2.36) and Juergen Klopp's Liverpool (2.19) are the only two Premier League teams to average at least two points per game since the start of the 2016-17 season. The next best club is Chelsea (1.94). * City have scored 80 more goals and conceded 24 fewer than Liverpool since Guardiola took charge at the club.

* The average age of Liverpool's starting lineup is over 28 years old -- the oldest since Klopp took charge. The average age was just over 25 in the 2015-16 season. * Liverpool have 12 points fewer in eight games than they took in comparable fixtures last season while City have three points more in nine games.

* Liverpool have conceded the first goal in six of their eight matches this season, winning only one and drawing three of those. Last season they won four and drew two after conceding the first goal in the last six matches they went behind. * Guardiola's City have taken only five points out of a possible 18 at Anfield but have not lost there since Liverpool won the league in 2019-20 (W1 D1).

* Liverpool have lost four times to Guardiola's City in the Premier League -- more than against any other team. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022