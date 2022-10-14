Tata Steel's 'Jamshedpur Run-a-thon to be held on Nov 20

Private steel major Tata Steel's 'Jamshedpur Run-a-thon' will be held on November 20 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, a company press release said.

The physical format of the Run-a-thon, themed ''Fitness is fun, just run'', resumes after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: ''We are delighted to bring back the physical format of Tata Steel Run-a-thon after a gap of two years. This edition, we have also committed to plant a sapling for every registration done to promote a healthy ecosystem. At Tata Steel, Sports is a way of life and we will continue to provide such platforms to people to rejuvenate, enjoy and pursue a fit and a healthy lifestyle.'' This year, the Jamshedpur Run-a-thon will be organised in four categories.

While the 10-km and 7-km run have an age limit of 19 years and above, the 5-km will be open to children and adults aged 16 to 19 years. These three categories, competitive in nature, will have prize money attached to it.

The 10-km is the internationally approved distance for road races by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The fourth category 'Fun Run', a non-competitive category, is a new addition to Jamshedpur Run-a-thon 2022. Children and sports enthusiasts above the age of 12 years can take part in it.

The online registrations for the 7th edition of Tata Steel Jamshedpur Run-a-thon, open to all Indian Nationals, has started on Thursday.

The prospective participants can log onto http://www.tatasteeljsr-run.com and register online. The registrations will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis for the first 6,500 individuals only.

The offline on-the-spot registration will kick off from October 17, 2022 onwards. The last date for offline registration is November 5.

The last physical edition of the Jamshedpur Run-a-thon was organised in 2019, wherein more than 4,500 participants participated across three categories, representing 14 Indian states.

In 2020 and 2021, the virtual format of the Run-a-thon was organised to ensure continuity and keep the running community engaged. The virtual Run witnessed participation of more than 3000 individuals in both the editions.

