Cricket-Shami replaces injured Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami will replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in the team's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:46 IST
Mohammed Shami. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami will replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in the team's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday. Pace spearhead Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury in a huge blow to India, who also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee injury that required surgery last month.

"Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," the BCCI said in a statement. "Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur (both fast bowlers) have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly."

The T20 World Cup kicks off on Sunday with the group qualifying stage. India begin their campaign on Oct. 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne. India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

