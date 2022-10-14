Vaishnavi, Vishnu hog limelight at Fenesta Open

Vaishnavi Adkar ousted third seed Yubrani Banerjee 6-4 6-0 in women's singles at the quarter-final stage of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Friday. In the men's section, Vishnu Vardhan turned the heat on Siddharth Vishwakarma. In a match which went down to the wire, the 35-year-old Vishnu used a bagful of tricks on his way to the semifinals with a 7-6(7/4) 4-6 7-6(8/6) win in over three hours.

In August, Vaishnavi had shown her prowess when she won the title on clay at the National under-18 championship in Chennai.

Riding on her recent good form, she grabbed her chances on the hard courts at the DLTA. The bright sunshine provided the right ambience for good tennis and the girl from Pune showed she could produce the stokes even on a relatively faster surface. If Vaishnavi took time to settle down in the first set, she was in sublime form in the second set.

''I am happy to have advanced to the semifinals,'' said Vashnavi.

The other results in the women's section proceeded on expected lines as the seeded players stayed on course. Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari continued with her impressive form as she outclassed Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-1 6-2.

''Today's match was really good. I thought it would get close but I played really well. I am in the semi-finals for a third time. I am looking forward to my match on Saturday,'' said Vaidehi.

Second seed Sai Samhitha got past Sandeepti Singh 6-3 7-5 in the quarter-finals.

''I am feeling great to play the semi-finals. Today's match was really good. Sandeepti played really well. I had two match points which I couldn't convert. She gave me a good fight and it feels good to win at the Fenesta Open,'' said Sai Samhita.

Fourth seed Akanksha Nitture beat young Sahira Singh 6-1 6-3.

''I am really happy to have made it to the semi-finals at the Fenesta Open this year. I played for three hours and in the end I had to pull out all the tricks. I am now looking forward to the next couple of days at the tournament,'' said Vishnu.

Chirag Duhan had to fight hard for his quarter-final win against Nitin Sinha (7-5, 3-6, 6-1).

In the juniors' section (under-18), top seed Suhitha Maruri was in great shape as she beat Hitkamya Narwal 6-1 6-3. In boys' under-18 quarter-final, top-seeded Aman Dahiya rolled over Rethin Pranav 6-4 6-1.

