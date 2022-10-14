Left Menu

Soccer-Juve need to keep things simple against Torino, Allegri says

Juventus are in eighth place in the league standings after three wins and four draws and will be looking to rebound after a surprising 2-0 away loss against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday. Allegri denied that he has lowered the team's ambitions in light of recent results and has ruled out stepping down despite the Italian club's poor run of form.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:15 IST
Soccer-Juve need to keep things simple against Torino, Allegri says

Juventus must keep things simple in their Serie A derby at Torino on Saturday as they look to turn around their poor form, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday. Allegri's side are under pressure having underperformed this season, while grappling with a lengthy injury list.

"Torino are an intense team that attacks, therefore, it will be a complicated match like all of them are. We must play a careful game, keep it short and tidy and work as a team to try to get a positive result," Allegri told reporters. Juventus are in eighth place in the league standings after three wins and four draws and will be looking to rebound after a surprising 2-0 away loss against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Allegri denied that he has lowered the team's ambitions in light of recent results and has ruled out stepping down despite the Italian club's poor run of form. "The goals are always the same ... but we have plenty of time to recover," Allegri said.

"The President has fired up the team and the atmosphere, now we need to come together even more between the club, the team, the coaching staff and the fans." The club said on Thursday that Angel Di Maria had suffered a low-grade hamstring injury and will be out until early November.

Midfielder Paul Pogba and winger Marley Ake are still out along with striker Kaio Jorge and right back Mattia De Sciglio who has a hamstring injury. "I haven't yet decided on the lineup. Moise Kean didn't start against Maccabi Haifa because in the final session, he had a little discomfort, and I preferred not to risk him," Allegri said.

"We are in a period in which we will play many games, we need to understand who needs a breather, both physically and mentally, obviously also taking into account the characteristics of the opponent that we will face."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022