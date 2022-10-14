Brazil and USA play out 1-1 draw; India and Morocco out of reckoning for quarterfinals

Title contenders Brazil and the USA played out a 1-1 draw in a fast-paced Group A match as both teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup here on Friday.

Both the goals were scored in the first half, in the space of four minutes. Nicollette Kiorpes gave USA the lead in the 33rd minute but Carol restored parity in the 37th minute.

The drawn result meant that both hosts India and Morocco, who face each other later in the day, were out of reckoning for a quarterfinal berth.

Both Brazil and the USA have four points after their respective wins against Morocco and India. Who tops Group A will be decided on Monday when India face Brazil and the USA take on Morocco.

India lost 0-8 to the USA while Brazil beat Morocco 1-0 on the opening day on Tuesday.

It was an evenly contested match between Brazil and the USA who had more ball possession as well as more shots on opposition goal.

Concacaf champions USA had 57 per cent ball possession and 19 shots, out of which seven were on target. Brazil, the South American champions, had 15 shots in the match out of which four were on target.

The South Americans pressed hard for a winning goal towards the closing stages of the match but the USA defenders did a great job in defending their citadel.

In Margao, African champions Nigeria thrashed New Zealand 4-0 in a Group B match.

Amina Bello (16th), Miracle Usani (34th), Taiwo Afolabi (75th) and Edidiong Etim (90+5) scored for Nigeria.

This was New Zealand's second defeat in the tournament as they had lost 1-3 to Chile on Tuesday. Nigeria had also lost to Germany 1-2 in their opening match.

