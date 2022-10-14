Boxing-UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test

Left Menu

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. He had subsequently passed a test carried out by the UKAD, the official testers for the event, and was not suspended by the BBBofC.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. The bout between welterweight Benn and super-middleweight Eubank, set at a catchweight of 157 pounds, was called off on Oct. 6, two days before it was due to be held at London's 02 Arena.

Benn, 26, returned a finding for "trace amounts of a fertility drug" in a random test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), reportedly in August. He had subsequently passed a test carried out by the UKAD, the official testers for the event, and was not suspended by the BBBofC.

