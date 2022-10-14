Boxing-UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. He had subsequently passed a test carried out by the UKAD, the official testers for the event, and was not suspended by the BBBofC.
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. The bout between welterweight Benn and super-middleweight Eubank, set at a catchweight of 157 pounds, was called off on Oct. 6, two days before it was due to be held at London's 02 Arena.
Benn, 26, returned a finding for "trace amounts of a fertility drug" in a random test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), reportedly in August. He had subsequently passed a test carried out by the UKAD, the official testers for the event, and was not suspended by the BBBofC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boxing-Dope test throws doubt on Benn v Eubank Jr. fight
Boxing-Benn fails dope test but fight with Eubank Jr. set to go ahead
Boxing-BBBofC bars Benn v Eubank Jr. fight after failed dope test
Boxing-Benn v Eubank Jr. fight called off after failed dope test
Boxing-Benn v Eubank Jr. fight called off after failed dope test