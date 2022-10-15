Left Menu

Soccer-Poland must fight for second spot in World Cup Group C, says Kaminski

Poland must fight it out with Mexico for second spot in Group C at the World Cup since Argentina are the overwhelming favourites to win the group, Polish winger Jakub Kaminski has said.

Poland must fight it out with Mexico for second spot in Group C at the World Cup since Argentina are the overwhelming favourites to win the group, Polish winger Jakub Kaminski has said. The 20-year-old told ESPN he saw Argentina as strong candidates to win the tournament, but was confident that Poland's more conservative style of play would see them through to the knockout stages.

"Argentina are the Group C favourites. I think we can fight with Mexico for the second spot," Kaminski said. "Our strength is to be a team that defends and we have a different game than Argentina or Mexico. They have a different kind of football, a more attacking football."

Kaminski, who plays in the Bundesliga for VfL Wolfsburg, made his international debut in September last year and scored his first goal for Poland against Wales in the Nations League in June. They last reached the knockout stages of a World Cup in 1986 and Kaminski said the form of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski would be key if they were to emerge from their group in Qatar.

"We're talking about another level of football," Kaminski said. "The thirst for goals that (Lewandowski) has is incredible. He's our leader and I hope he's in good shape during the World Cup. "He's very important. Maybe at 34 he's a little old, but this is his last chance to show what he's capable of with the national team.

"We have to show our quality at the World Cup. We must do everything we can to advance." Poland play Mexico in their World Cup Group C opener on Nov. 22, before facing Saudi Arabia on the 26th and Argentina on the 30th.

