Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-American goalkeeper question mark looms over World Cup squad

Former United States players Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas said they favoured Matt Turner in the lingering debate over who will start as goalkeeper in next month's World Cup in Qatar. Who will be given the number one jersey has emerged as one of the Americans' biggest question marks ahead of the tournament, with the U.S. squad to be announced on Nov. 9.

Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter dies

Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, one of the right-hander's former teams, announced his passing on social media on Friday morning. The Cardinals did not reveal a cause of death.

Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador

Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder played a key role in their CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, with goals against Uruguay and Chile.

Boxing: UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday. The bout between welterweight Benn and super-middleweight Eubank, set at a catchweight of 157 pounds, was called off on Oct. 6, two days before it was due to be held at London's 02 Arena.

Cycling-Ganna storms to fifth men's pursuit title in world record time

Italy's Filippo Ganna smashed the men's individual pursuit world record en route to clinching his fifth world title in the event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Friday. Ganna, who broke the Hour record last week, clocked 3:59.636 in the 4,000m event to better the mark set by American Ashton Lambie at last year's world championships by nearly 0.3 seconds.

Qatar World Cup will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, chief says

The soccer World Cup being held in Qatar from next month will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, its chief executive said in a television interview. The Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans.

Soccer-French soccer chiefs to check migrant workers' conditions in Qatar

The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the team's World Cup base in Doha. The France Televisions documentary was filmed before the summer, the national broadcaster said, as part of a joint investigation with Radio France into the controversy surrounding the World Cup being awarded to the Gulf state.

NHL roundup: Flames’ flurry buries Avalanche

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames built a four-goal third-period lead before holding on for a 5-3 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. One night after raising the 2021-22 Stanley Cup banner before a home win, the Avalanche were rudely greeted by the Flames, who scored five straight goals on the way to winning their season opener.

Motor racing-IndyCar drivers Palou and O'Ward to drive for McLaren in F1 practice

IndyCar young guns Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward will drive for McLaren in free practice at the U.S. and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, the Formula One team said on Friday. Spanish driver Palou will step into Daniel Ricciardo's seat for the first free practice on Oct. 21 at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)