Soccer-Phoenix boss Talay shows interest in New Zealand job

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay on Saturday put his name forward for New Zealand's coaching role after Danny Hay stepped down following a review of the All Whites' failure to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar. Hay, who took over the team in 2019, will finish his tenure when his contract ends on Oct. 31, governing body New Zealand Football (NZF) said earlier this week.

When asked about the job, Talay, who previously coached Australia's under-20s team before taking charge of Wellington in 2019, told reporters, "coaching a national team is always interesting. "For me, being the sole club (in New Zealand), Wellington Phoenix, and aligning with New Zealand Football will help the Phoenix and NZ Football at the same time. Definitely, there's interest there. I'd love to sit down and have a chat."

