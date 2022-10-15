Left Menu

Updated: 15-10-2022 09:48 IST
Lille extends 4-year unbeaten run against Strasbourg by 3-0
Strasbourg's optimism after its first win in the French league was trampled on by bogey team Lille.

Less than a week after beating Angers on the road with its first multiple goals of the season, Strasbourg was blanked at home as it lost to Lille 3-0 on Friday.

Strasbourg's winless streak against Lille was extended to 10 matches since 2018.

Lille earned consecutive league wins for the first time since March.

Brazilian defender Ismaily drew a penalty just before halftime and Jonathan David converted to score in a fourth successive league game.

David scored the second from close range off a Tim Weah cross, and Weah also assisted on the third by Remy Cabella. Weah entered in the 65th minute after making his season debut in the 74th minute last weekend. He had missed the first two months with an ankle injury.

Lille improved to sixth on the table, while Strasbourg dropped one place to 15th.

