Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to grab pole position in Australia

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to capture pole position for the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix as Francesco Bagnaia remained in the hunt to leapfrog world championship leader Fabio Quartararo at Phillip Island. Spaniard Martin topped the timesheets with a scorching lap of one minute 27.767 seconds in windy conditions ahead of the 18th round of the world championship, which is returning Down Under to the seaside circuit for the first time since 2019.

Martin eclipsed the previous lap record of Jorge Lorenzo which had stood for nine years. Repsol Honda's six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (+0.013) will start second on the grid on Sunday while Ducati's Bagnaia (+0.186) joined him on the front row following a solid display in qualifying.

Quartararo will start in fifth place. The Frenchman finished 17th in the Thai Grand Prix earlier this month, allowing the in-form Bagnaia to cut his lead to two points after a third-placed finish with three races left in the 2022 season.

Aleix Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, and Australia's Jack Miller are also in contention for the riders' championship. Ducati have already claimed the constructors' crown and could wrap up the teams' title for a second consecutive year.

