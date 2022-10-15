Hidalgo cards 63 to share 3-way lead at Andalucía Masters

Left Menu

A 63 is a dream score. Lee, who shared the lead with three others after the first round, hit an eagle to go with three birdies and a bogey for a 67.Joakim Lagergren was three shots back in fourth heading into the weekend.U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion at Valderrama, missed the cut after he carded a 3-over 74 for a second straight day.

Ángel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters after two rounds.

The Spaniard sunk eight birdies on an error-free day at Valderrama to join overnight leader Min Woo Lee and Adrian Otaegui on 9 under par.

"I made every putt today and that was the key," Hidalgo said. "The support was amazing. It's the first time I've played with so many people following me. I was a bit nervous at times, but it was a great feeling. A 63 is a dream score." Lee, who shared the lead with three others after the first round, hit an eagle to go with three birdies and a bogey for a 67.

Joakim Lagergren was three shots back in the fourth heading into the weekend.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion at Valderrama, missed the cut after he carded a 3-over 74 for a second straight day. Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player at the Andalucia Masters at No. 10.

The Andalucia Masters is the second of three consecutive European tour events in Spain.

