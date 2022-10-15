Not a big fan of Mankading, says Finch

Left Menu

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch is not a big fan of Mankading, a controversial dismissal where bowlers run out batters backing up at the non-strikers end.Mankading, informally named after former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad, has been in the news of late after Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-strikers end for leaving her crease too early to hand a 3-0 ODI series sweep in England last month.Finch expressed his views after Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early in the rain-washed third T20I in Canberra on Friday.

Updated: 15-10-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 10:58 IST
Aaron Finch Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
Finch expressed his views after Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early in the rain-washed third T20I in Canberra on Friday. ''I think if guys get a warning, then it's fair game after that,'' Finch was quoted as saying by Press Association. ''That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning because you think that they're gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan, personally.'' While cricket's custodians, MCC has recognized the Mankad as run out, Buttler too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal. ''No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball,'' Buttler said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

