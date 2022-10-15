Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi is fully fit, dedicated to give his 100 percent: Babar Azam on star pacer's fitness

Shaheen had missed the Asia Cup and then the seven-match T20I series due to an injury.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:11 IST
Shaheen Afridi is fully fit, dedicated to give his 100 percent: Babar Azam on star pacer's fitness
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As Pakistan gears up to begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the highly-anticipated clash against India on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, skipper Babar Azam said that star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is fully fit. Shaheen had missed the Asia Cup and the seven-match T20I series due to an injury. It would be interesting to see if the pacer, who received treatment in London, participates in the warm-up games before the encounter against India.

The India-Pakistan clash in the 2022 T20 World Cup is among the most awaited sporting events of the year. "Definitely. Shaheen and Fakhar (Zaman) have come back. We have six days for the first match, so we will utilise these warm-up matches. Shaheen is fully fit and dedicated to giving his 100 per cent. So, we are looking forward to seeing him play," Babar said when he was asked about Afridi in a press conference.

"Pakistan have always come up with quality pace bowlers. Our fast-bowling lineup is also very strong. With Shaheen coming back, it will become stronger. We played with different combinations in our previous games. Haris Rauf has improved his bowling with the new ball and at the death. We can go with different combinations," said Babar. Talking about the high-pressure match against India, Babar said: "Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best."

The two arch-rivals clashing against each other at a stadium as iconic as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the marquee event, it really does not get much better than this. Both India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage alongside South Africa, and Bangladesh while two teams will join them from the qualifiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022