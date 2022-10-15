Soccer-Villa's Gerrard fighting to win over fans amid poor results

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard said he will keep trying to win over the Premier League club's fans and prove he is the "right man" for the job. Villa are 16th in the standings after a dismal start to their Premier League campaign. Gerrard was booed off the pitch by the club's supporters following their last match - a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

"It is a fact that I have to win over the supporters," Gerrard told reporters ahead of Villa's league trip to Chelsea. "From the first day I came here until the last day, whenever that may be, and I hope it is a long time, I'll continue to keep trying to win these supporters over and prove I am the right man for this job.

"I don't doubt myself because I believe in myself... You have to accept (the criticism), you have to be aware of it and use it to get yourself back in a better place." Villa face fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

