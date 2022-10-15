Left Menu

Soccer-Villa's Gerrard fighting to win over fans amid poor results

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard said he will keep trying to win over the Premier League club's fans and prove he is the "right man" for the job.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:56 IST
Soccer-Villa's Gerrard fighting to win over fans amid poor results
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard said he will keep trying to win over the Premier League club's fans and prove he is the "right man" for the job. Villa are 16th in the standings after a dismal start to their Premier League campaign. Gerrard was booed off the pitch by the club's supporters following their last match - a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

"It is a fact that I have to win over the supporters," Gerrard told reporters ahead of Villa's league trip to Chelsea. "From the first day I came here until the last day, whenever that may be, and I hope it is a long time, I'll continue to keep trying to win these supporters over and prove I am the right man for this job.

"I don't doubt myself because I believe in myself... You have to accept (the criticism), you have to be aware of it and use it to get yourself back in a better place." Villa face fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022