Sports News Roundup: Cricket-T20 retirement not on mind, says Australia captain Finch; Soccer-Talented teammates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo and more

Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo

Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month's World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best teammates of his international career so far. Ronaldo is no stranger to pressure on the global stage, having been a part of two World Cup-winning squads with Brazil and most influential in their last triumph in Japan and Korea in 2002.

Cricket-T20 retirement not on mind, says Australia captain Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch has no immediate plans to quit Twenty20 Internationals and will continue to open in the home World Cup despite his inconsistent form, the 35-year-old said on Saturday. Finch quit one-day internationals last month but will spearhead Australia's title defence at the World Cup amid speculations of retirement after the 20-overs showpiece.

Soccer-Messi worried by Dybala and Di Maria injuries ahead of World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris St Germain due to a calf problem, added that injuries were always a worry for players ahead of any major international tournament.

Soccer-Liverpool cannot compete with spending of City who 'can do what they want' -Klopp

Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City's financial power, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and some other clubs "can do what they want". Second-placed City visit Liverpool in the weekend's most anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday as they are 13 points clear of Klopp's side, who have a game in hand.

Soccer-Spurs boss Conte hails hard-working attacking trio

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had doubts that fielding three strikers in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison could disrupt the Premier League club's balance but was happy to be proven wrong by the trio's selflessness. Kane, Son and Richarlison have scored a combined 16 goals across all competitions this season for Spurs, who are third in the league on 20 points after nine matches, four points off leaders Arsenal.

Rugby-United States crush Japan 30-17 to keep quarter-finals hopes alive

The United States kept their women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive with a 30-17 bonus point win over Japan in Whangarei on Saturday. Beaten by Italy in the opener, the United States shrugged off a slow start to run over four tries in the second half of the Pool B clash.

Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to grab pole position in Australia

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to capture pole position for the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix as Francesco Bagnaia remained in the hunt to leapfrog world championship leader Fabio Quartararo at Phillip Island. Spaniard Martin topped the timesheets with a scorching lap of one minute 27.767 seconds in windy conditions ahead of the 18th round of the world championship, which is returning Down Under to the seaside circuit for the first time since 2019.

Soccer-French soccer chiefs to check migrant workers' conditions in Qatar

The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the team's World Cup base in Doha. The France Televisions documentary was filmed before the summer, the national broadcaster said, as part of a joint investigation with Radio France into the controversy surrounding the World Cup being awarded to the Gulf state.

NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho scores late to lift Canes past Sharks

Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in regulation and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 2-1 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Positioned perfectly in front of the net, Aho redirected Brett Pesce's puck toward the goal and past Sharks netminder James Reimer, who delivered a strong performance with 33 saves.

Tennis-Swiatek storms past Gauff into San Diego semi-finals

World number one Iga Swiatek stormed into the semi-finals of the San Diego Open with a 6-0 6-3 thrashing of American Coco Gauff, moving a step closer to claiming an eighth women's title in 2022. Swiatek delivered a dominant display on Friday, needing just 65 minutes to dismiss the eighth-ranked 18-year-old.

