In a cricket-crazy nation like India, a young girl from Ladakh attracted the limelight after her video of hitting cricket shots marked her mile on numerous people on the internet.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 13:34 IST
Watch: "Virat Kohli" wannabe schoolgirl from Ladakh bats like pro
Maqsooma playing cricket (Photo: Directorate of School Education, Ladakh). Image Credit: ANI
In a country where millions aspire to play for the Indian National Cricket team and only a few get a chance to fulfil their dreams, the schoolgirl hits a thunderous shot and is seen running so as to add runs on the board.

https://twitter.com/dse_ladakh/status/1580792191307632640 In the video shared by the Directorate of School Education, Ladakh on their Twitter handle, Maqsooma a class 6th student faces the balls and hits them out of the park. The potential and skill of the little girl left Twitterati awestruck.

Maqsooma, a class 6 student aspires to be like the Indian star batter Virat Kohli. "My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar," Tweeted the Directorate of School Education.

The grade six budding star wants to learn the 'helicopter' shot and quoted a valid reason for it. "I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," Maqsooma said in a video posted by DSE.

Comments on the video by netizens show how much her skills were loved. A user wrote, "Woow what a shot beautiful well done go ahead".

She was also lauded for her attachment to the game and received support as many wished her the best for her future endeavours. While another wrote, "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!" (ANI)

