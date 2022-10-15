Left Menu

Its important that everyone within the squad knows their roles and what role theyre most likely to play throughout the tournament, and we can tweak things here and there, but theres a really good feeling in the squad, he added.

I've been trying to make some technical changes ahead of WC, says Finch
Aaron Finch (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Out-of-form Australian skipper Aaron Finch says he has been working on making some technical changes ahead of the T20 World Cup. Finch, who stepped down from ODI captaincy recently, has been enduring a rough patch for over a year. In the three T20Is against England at home, he managed just 25 runs.

''I think T20 cricket as an opening batter, that comes with some risk and reward at times when you're trying to be aggressive and get the team off to a quick start,'' Finch said at the captains' press conference.

''But it's not always going to go to plan. I'm okay with that. I think when you play T20 for long enough, you understand that you just ride the highs and lows a little bit.

''But I feel really good. There's some technical changes and stuff that I've been trying to make over the last little bit. Yeah, I feel ready to go for the World Cup,'' he added.

Australia will begin the defence of their title against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on October 22 in Sydney and the skipper feels the defending champions have a well-balanced side.

''You go into a World Cup knowing that the makeup of your 15 men is really important. It's not just 11 players that win you a World Cup, it's the contribution of all around. ''I feel as though we've got a really well balanced side. We've got some match winners all throughout the batting lineup and with the ball, as well.'' Australia have lost two of their last three T20 series but Finch feels the main thing is to peak at the right moment.

''I think it's just about trying to peak at the right time. There's no point getting caught up with what we should be doing or shouldn't be doing in the lead-up to the tournament. ''It's important that everyone within the squad knows their roles and what role they're most likely to play throughout the tournament, and we can tweak things here and there, but there's a really good feeling in the squad,'' he added.

