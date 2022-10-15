Left Menu

Sri Lanka struggle to 65/9 against India in Women's Asia Cup final

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 15-10-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 14:39 IST
INDW vs SLW Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India limited Sri Lanka to a paltry 65 for nine in the Women's Asia Cup final here on Saturday.

Sri Lankan batters imploded on a turning track after their skipper decided to bat.

For India, pacer Renuka Singh took three wickets for five runs in three overs while spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana took couple of wickets each. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 65/9 in 20 overs (Ranaweera 18 not out; Renuka Singh 3/5).

