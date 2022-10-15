Another early exit for Shubhankar Sharma in Europe

Left Menu

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured another disappointing week, adding an ordinary 3-over 74 to his first round 78 and missed the cut at the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters here.

Sharma did have three birdies but also dropped six bogeys to finish with 73 but still made an early exit.

Local player Angel Hidalgo shared the lead at the halfway stage after posting a sparkling second-round 63.

The 24-year-old home favourite produced a putting masterclass at Real Club Valderrama, holing a series of lengthy birdie efforts and pulling off some impressive par saves as he made eight birdies and no bogeys to sit alongside Australian Min Woo Lee and fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui on nine-under par.

First round co-leader Lee joined Hidalgo at the summit in the afternoon thanks to a 67 which featured a magnificent eagle, three birdies and a single bogey. Two-time DP World Tour winner Lee battled hard on the back nine, parring the final seven holes, courtesy some excellent recovery shots.

Spain's Otaegui made it a three-way tie late in the day, notching six birdies and one bogey in his 66.

The leading trio were three shots clear of Swede Joakim Lagergren, with Scot Robert MacIntyre and Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez another shot back on five under. The 2020 winner John Catlin of the United States is amongst a group of four players at four-under par.

