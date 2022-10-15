Sneha tops LET Pre-qualifier as 4 Indians head to final stage of Tour

Hyderabad's Sneha Singh took the honours as she closed with a dramatic birdie while overtaking the leader, Sock Hwee Koh, on the final hole of the LET Pre Qualifier Event in Asia.

Sneha made waves as an amateur by winning a Pro event on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Sneha (74-71-66-70) totalled 7-under 281 as four Indian girls figured from among the top nine who qualified for the 90-hole final stage of the LET Qualifying School. The other three are Hitaashee Bakshi (68-74-71-71) at 4-under 284 in third place, Neha Tripathi (72-73-74-70) at even par 288 in Tied-sixth and Seher Atwal (72-77-73-78) at one-over 289 in ninth place.

The LET Final Qualifier will be held at La Manga Club in Cartagena, Spain in December.

They also qualify for the Australian PGA Tour 2023.

Sneha had one birdie against two bogeys on the front nine, while she had four birdies against one bogey on the back nine in her round of 2-under 70 and a total of 7-under 281. Sock Hwee shot 72 and was 6-under 282.

Sneha trailed long-time leader Sock Hwee Koh by a single shot heading into the 18th at Classic Golf and Country Club, before a bogey for the leader and a birdie for Sneha saw the lead change hands with the final shot of the week.

The 18-year-old had brought herself into contention with a fantastic round of 66 on day three to sit one off the lead, before shooting 70 in the final round to finish top of the standings in New Delhi, just a couple of months after turning professional. Four birdies in the final seven holes saw the teenager overcome Singapore's Koh in the final stages, including a run of three in a row on holes 12, 13 and 14 to put her top of the final standings. ''Since I've turned pro I've finished second, third, fourth but never at the top of the leaderboard, so I'm really happy to win today,'' Sneha said.

''I had to be patient out there and had to wait for the putts to drop, they were going beside the hole and not in the hole, but then those three came at once which was great to bring me back into contention.

''I knew the last was a short par-five on the last so I knew I had to go for a birdie and then whatever happens will happen, everything else is out of my control.'' Sneha regained her composure after dropping a shot on the 16th to birdie the last to claim the victory. Behind Hitaashee, who was third, Thailand's Onkanok Soisuwan shot 70 to finish in fourth on -3 overall. Australian Jordan O'Brien's second successive round of 71 was enough to earn a fifth-place finish after finishing the week on level-par, while Neha Tripathi of India and Wenyung Keh of New Zealand finished in a tie for sixth on +1 after final day scores of 70 and 72 respectively. Seher Atwal, the niece of PGA Tour player Arjun Atwal, fired the round of the day 68 to finish in eighth on 2-over 290 to book herself a spot in Spain later in the year, while South Africa's Cara Gorlei is the last of those to qualify on +5, after shooting 78 on day four.

