India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to win women's Asia Cup

Brief scores Sri Lanka 659 in 20 overs Ranaweera 18 not out Renuka Singh 35 vs India 71 for 2 in 8.3 overs Smriti Mandhana 51 not out Inoka Ranaweera 117.

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to win the women's Asia Cup here on Saturday.

India first limited Sri Lanka to a paltry 65 for nine after being asked to bowl and then chased down the target in 8.3 overs.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made unbeaten 51. Earlier, Sri Lankan batters imploded on a track offering turn after their skipper decided to bat.

For India, pacer Renuka Singh took three wickets for five runs in three overs, while spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana took a couple of wickets each. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 65/9 in 20 overs (Ranaweera 18 not out; Renuka Singh 3/5) vs India 71 for 2 in 8.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 51 not out; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

