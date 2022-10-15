Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool high on confidence ahead of City clash, says Elliott

After thrashing Rangers 7-1 in a midweek Champions League encounter, Liverpool are "as confident as ever" ahead of their Premier League clash with big rivals Manchester City, midfielder Harvey Elliott said. Liverpool have had a disappointing league campaign so far and are 11th on 10 points after eight games, 13 behind second-placed City.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:55 IST
After thrashing Rangers 7-1 in a midweek Champions League encounter, Liverpool are "as confident as ever" ahead of their Premier League clash with big rivals Manchester City, midfielder Harvey Elliott said. Liverpool have had a disappointing league campaign so far and are 11th on 10 points after eight games, 13 behind second-placed City. But Elliott said their statement win at Ibrox has handed them a much-needed boost.

"Coming off a 7-1 win, we're as confident as ever I think and that performance showed what we really are about and what we can do," Elliott told Liverpool's website in an interview published on Saturday. "City is going to be a different game... It's going to be very hard and a lot of hard work needs to go in in training from now until then, but we're probably in the best possible position going into the game coming off this win.

"I think whether I play or not it is going to be a game that I am always going to remember, to be honest." Liverpool host City at Anfield on Sunday.

