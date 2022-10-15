Left Menu

Digvijay, Sureshkumar to face off in men's singles final

Digvjay Pratap Singh halted the winning run of seasoned pro Vishnu Vardhan in the mens singles semi-finals of the Fenesta Open tennis championships here on Saturday to set up a title clash with Manish Sureshkumar.Digvijay was in cruise control mode as he won 6-4 6-4 against the experienced 35-year-old player.Manish beat Chirag Duhan 6-1 6-4 in another semifinal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:10 IST
Digvijay, Sureshkumar to face off in men's singles final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Digvjay Pratap Singh halted the winning run of seasoned pro-Vishnu Vardhan in the men's singles semi-finals of the Fenesta Open tennis championships here on Saturday to set up a title clash with Manish Sureshkumar.

Digvijay was in cruise control mode as he won 6-4 6-4 against the experienced 35-year-old player.

Manish beat Chirag Duhan 6-1 6-4 in another semifinal. Digvijay has an ATP ranking of 681. Competing against a player with tons of experience was not easy, but Digvijay showed good temperament and fine technique to seal the victory.

''My match against Vishnu Vardhan was good. I had lost easily against him a couple of months back. Today I showed my peak performance and am excited to get into the final. I am hoping for the best,'' said Digvjay.

In the ladies semi-finals, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Sai Samhitha Chamarthi had to play three-setters before winning. They will be ready for each other in Sunday's final after having come through clinical wins this week.

Vaidehi had an up-and-down performance before quelling the challenge from Vaishnavi Adkar 2-6 6-4 6-0. There were few chances for Vaishnavi once Vaidehi settled down to a rhythm in the decider. The top seed showed control and won.

In the second semi-final, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi outgunned Akanksha Nitture 7-5 6-3. This was a tough match for Sai but she pulled it off well in straight sets.

''Today I was down 4-5 and 15-40 in the first set. I converted the set and took 7-5. She (Akansha) played really well in the first set. I played with more confidence in the second set and closed it at 6-3. Hopefully, I will do better tomorrow in the final. The Fenesta Open has been treating me really well and it is my favorite tournament,'' said Sai Samhitha.

The boy's under-18 final will be between Aman Dahiya and Denim Yadav. Aman beat Daksh Prasad 6-2 6-2 while Denim was tested. Denim finally won 7-5 4-6 6-0. The girls' under-18 final will be between Suhitha Maruri and Madhurima Sawant. Suhitha showed clean hitting on either flank as she defeated Lakshmi Prabha 6-2 6-0. In the second semi-final, Madhurima won 1-6 6-2 6-4 against Ruma Gaikaiwari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022