Digvijay, Sureshkumar to face off in men's singles final

Digvjay Pratap Singh halted the winning run of seasoned pro-Vishnu Vardhan in the men's singles semi-finals of the Fenesta Open tennis championships here on Saturday to set up a title clash with Manish Sureshkumar.

Digvijay was in cruise control mode as he won 6-4 6-4 against the experienced 35-year-old player.

Manish beat Chirag Duhan 6-1 6-4 in another semifinal. Digvijay has an ATP ranking of 681. Competing against a player with tons of experience was not easy, but Digvijay showed good temperament and fine technique to seal the victory.

''My match against Vishnu Vardhan was good. I had lost easily against him a couple of months back. Today I showed my peak performance and am excited to get into the final. I am hoping for the best,'' said Digvjay.

In the ladies semi-finals, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Sai Samhitha Chamarthi had to play three-setters before winning. They will be ready for each other in Sunday's final after having come through clinical wins this week.

Vaidehi had an up-and-down performance before quelling the challenge from Vaishnavi Adkar 2-6 6-4 6-0. There were few chances for Vaishnavi once Vaidehi settled down to a rhythm in the decider. The top seed showed control and won.

In the second semi-final, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi outgunned Akanksha Nitture 7-5 6-3. This was a tough match for Sai but she pulled it off well in straight sets.

''Today I was down 4-5 and 15-40 in the first set. I converted the set and took 7-5. She (Akansha) played really well in the first set. I played with more confidence in the second set and closed it at 6-3. Hopefully, I will do better tomorrow in the final. The Fenesta Open has been treating me really well and it is my favorite tournament,'' said Sai Samhitha.

The boy's under-18 final will be between Aman Dahiya and Denim Yadav. Aman beat Daksh Prasad 6-2 6-2 while Denim was tested. Denim finally won 7-5 4-6 6-0. The girls' under-18 final will be between Suhitha Maruri and Madhurima Sawant. Suhitha showed clean hitting on either flank as she defeated Lakshmi Prabha 6-2 6-0. In the second semi-final, Madhurima won 1-6 6-2 6-4 against Ruma Gaikaiwari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)