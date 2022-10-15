Left Menu

Abhijit in lead, Bhullar second at Jeev Invitational

Gaganjeet trailed the leader by just a shot with the help of eight birdies, most of which came before he took the turn.Overnight leader and another local player Karandeep Kochhar 70 was placed third with an overall score of 9-under 135 while former champion Chikkarangappa S 71 was fourth with a score of 8-under 136.The final two rounds of the tournament will see a total of 55 golfers including two amateurs take the field after the cut was set at 1-under 143.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:11 IST
Abhijit in lead, Bhullar second at Jeev Invitational
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Home advantage coupled with a stellar round helped Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha fire the day's joint-best round of 7-under 65 to take the overall lead at 11-under 133 in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational here.

The 5th edition of the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational is being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Another Tricity-based golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar stormed his way into contention shooting the day's joint-best round of 7-under 65 to be placed second on the leaderboard with an overall score of 10-under 134 after 36 holes. Abhijit, who was trailing Gaganjeet by a shot at T2 till the 15th hole, sprung his way to the top after a perfect chip-in on the 16th for an eagle. Gaganjeet trailed the leader by just a shot with the help of eight birdies, most of which came before he took the turn.

Overnight leader and another local player Karandeep Kochhar (70) was placed third with an overall score of 9-under 135 while former champion Chikkarangappa S (71) was fourth with a score of 8-under 136.

The final two rounds of the tournament will see a total of 55 golfers including two amateurs take the field after the cut was set at 1-under 143. Some of the prominent names to miss out on the final rounds included tournament hosts Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia, and Viraj Madappa.

Bhullar (69-65) carded eight birdies and a bogey in round two. Bhullar, who ended India's four-year-long victory drought on the international stage with his win on the Asian Tour a few months back, made one 15-feet birdie conversion and landed most of his other birdies by hitting it within 10 feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022