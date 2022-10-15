Sports training for 75 athletes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: CM Bommai

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 athletes are trained to take part in the next Olympics in order to win medals for India, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. After inaugurating the 61st National Athletics Championship 2022 here on Saturday, he said the sports field is given prominence and a rural sports meet has been started. Rural sports like Kabaddi, Kho-kho, Volleyball, Wrestling, Bullock cart racing and Kambala of coastal Karnataka will be organised at villages, taluk, districts and state levels. The purpose of holding rural sports meets is to give importance to rural sports. The countrymen will unitedly inspire the sportspersons who represent India in international events. Through sports, the entire country can be brought together.

A centre of excellence is being established for sports near Bengaluru and this centre will have state-of-the-art training equipment, trainers and infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given impetus to the sports field. The government of India was enjoying the Indian athletes through programs such as Khelo India, Jeeto India and Fit India. The PM personally met and encouraged those who participated in the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games and this helped to win more medals in Tokyo Olympics. There is a lot of expectation of Indian sportspersons winning medals in a big number in the coming Paris Olympics, he said. "Sports is an important activity and encouraging children from the school level will help them to become national sports persons in the future. Practice, hard work and total dedication are very important in sports. Hard work and disciplined life help to develop good character. We must develop sportsmanship. While victory helps to develop self-confidence, defeat teaches them to develop courage. Sports give us team spirit and good friendship, and it will give us the strength to play for the nation", Bommai said.

The CM said Bengaluru has a salubrious weather condition plus a cosmopolitan city. The sportspersons must enjoy training as well as staying in the city. Win or lose is very common in sports but they must always play to win with a positive mind. (ANI)

