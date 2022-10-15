Not a good batting display: Chamari Athapaththu on Asia Cup final loss

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu rued the batting collapse for the team's Asia Cup Final loss against India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Athapaththu expressed her disappointment with the failure of the batting unit in the team's first Asia Cup final appearance since the inception of the tournament in 2004. She also mentioned that the team had a tough day on the ground and could not stick to their batting plans as a team.

The Sri Lankan also was optimistic about the learnings they have had from the tournament that they can apply in the T20 Women's World Cup to be played in four months' time. "Tough day as a team, not a good batting display in the finals and I'm really upset today. Next, we have T20 World Cup and we learned a lot of things in this tournament and as a batting unit, we have to stick with our plans," expressed the captain.

Appreciative of the performance of the bowling department she said that the bowlers have performed exceptionally well and was cheerful about the young guns of the team that have performed well and hoped that the team's future is bright with such young talent. "I'm really happy with my bowling unit. We have a couple of young players and hope they continue their performances as a batting unit. We do not have a lot of experienced players, but they are good players and think they will play a lot of cricket in the future," Athapaththu said.

An all-round India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title. The day was extremely memorable for India as tight bowling from bowlers, Renuka Singh (3/5) in particular, restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9 in 20 overs. The target of 66 was chased down with very little inconvenience and it was Smriti Mandhana who top-scored with an unbeaten 51* off 25 balls. (ANI)

