Soccer-Leicester fail to storm Palace in goalless draw

Leicester City’s poor start to the Premier League season dragged on with a dour goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, although the point they earned moves them off the foot of the table for now. James Maddison had the best two chances at the King Power Stadium but failed to hit the target on both occasions, while it took more than an hour for Palace to have a shot on target in a clash between two sides short on confidence.

It was a second clean sheet in 10 league games this season for Leicester, who were greeted with boos from sections of the home fans at the final whistle, while it is a second goalless draw in a row away from home for Palace, who have not won on their Premier League travels since April. There were no clear-cut chances in the first half, with Leicester forward Patson Daka only stinging the palms of visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Marc Guehi heading over from a free kick at the other end.

Maddison shot wide twice in the second period, while Palace had their first shot on target in the 64th minute as home goalkeeper Danny Ward saved well low to his right to deny Odsonne Edouard. Leicester will host Leeds United in their next fixture on Thursday, while Palace welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

