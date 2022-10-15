Left Menu

Focused on my basics and got success: Renuka after India's seventh Asia Cup win

Renuka got the 'Player of the Match' award for her spell of 3/5

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:43 IST
Focused on my basics and got success: Renuka after India's seventh Asia Cup win
Renuka Singh (centre). (Photo- BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Following her side's seventh Asia Cup win, Indian pacer Renuka Singh said that she is happy with her performances after not delivering in the previous few matches and her coach and staff helped her get back her rhythm. India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title.

"Very happy because the last few games I did not bowl well. I practised with my coach and the staff and they really helped me get back my rhythm. I just focused on my basics and got success. My whole team supported me really well and credit should go to my captain, coach and the staff," said Renuka in the post-match presentation. Renuka got the 'Player of the Match' award for her spell of 3/5.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only score 65/9 in their 20 overs. Renuka Singh's (3/5) in the powerplay reduced Sri Lanka to 16/5. Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Oshadi Ranasinghe (13) were the only players who could touch double digits.

Besides Renuka, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (16/2) and Sneh Rana (13/2) also bowled well for the Women in Blue. India chased the target of 66 comfortably, scoring 71/2 in 8.3 overs.Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten at 51 of 25 balls and she hit six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 (Inoka Ranaweera 18*, Oshadi Ranasinghe 13, Renuka Singh 3/5) lost to India: 71/2 (Smriti Mandhana 51*, Harmanpreet Kaur 11*, Inoka Ranaweera 1/17). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022