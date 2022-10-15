Left Menu

Cong lauds Indian women's cricket team for winning Asia Cup

So proud of you.India maintained their dominance in the Womens Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:32 IST
Cong lauds Indian women's cricket team for winning Asia Cup
The Congress on Saturday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for registering an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka to clinch the Asia Cup trophy.

''Hearty congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team once again for registering a thumping victory in the final of Asia Cup cricket. Our daughters are fighting, they are moving forward. Chak De India!,'' the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi after the Asia Cup 2022 finals.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lauded the women cricket team's performance and said, ''A big huge congratulations to all of you for Asia Cup 2022 win…and that too for the 7th time. So proud of you!''.

India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions.

