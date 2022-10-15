Soccer-Wolves out of bottom three after Neves penalty earns win over Forest

A second-half penalty from Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest and three points on Saturday that lifted the side out of the Premier League bottom three. The hosts had the better of the play in the first half, with Wolves defender Max Kilman going closest to breaking the deadlock, his header coming out off the post.

Harry Toffolo was then adjudged to have handled in the penalty area following a VAR review, and Neves converted from the penalty spot in the 56th minute. Forest should have earned themselves a much-needed point after they were awarded a penalty of their own in the 75th minute, but Brennan Johnson saw his spot kick brilliantly saved by Jose Sa in the home goal.

Ryan Yates missed another glaring opportunity late on to snatch a point, heading over the bar, much to the visitors' frustration. A nervy Wolves saw out a second win of the campaign and first since Bruno Lage was sacked as manager earlier this month, moving up to 17th in the standings on nine points, while Forest stay rooted to the bottom on five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)