Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves out of bottom three after Neves penalty earns win over Forest

A nervy Wolves saw out a second win of the campaign and first since Bruno Lage was sacked as manager earlier this month, moving up to 17th in the standings on nine points, while Forest stay rooted to the bottom on five.

Reuters | Wolverhampton | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:35 IST
Soccer-Wolves out of bottom three after Neves penalty earns win over Forest
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A second-half penalty from Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest and three points on Saturday that lifted the side out of the Premier League bottom three. The hosts had the better of the play in the first half, with Wolves defender Max Kilman going closest to breaking the deadlock, his header coming out off the post.

Harry Toffolo was then adjudged to have handled in the penalty area following a VAR review, and Neves converted from the penalty spot in the 56th minute. Forest should have earned themselves a much-needed point after they were awarded a penalty of their own in the 75th minute, but Brennan Johnson saw his spot kick brilliantly saved by Jose Sa in the home goal.

Ryan Yates missed another glaring opportunity late on to snatch a point, heading over the bar, much to the visitors' frustration. A nervy Wolves saw out a second win of the campaign and first since Bruno Lage was sacked as manager earlier this month, moving up to 17th in the standings on nine points, while Forest stay rooted to the bottom on five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022