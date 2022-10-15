Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Riders seek more safety at Australian race after wallaby near-miss

MotoGP riders have called for more safety from animals entering the track at Australia's Phillip Island circuit in a meeting with officials, after Spaniard Aleix Espargaro narrowly avoided a collision with a wallaby during free practice. A video posted on MotoGP's official Twitter handle on Friday showed the wallaby, which looks like a kangaroo but is smaller, hop across the track as Espargaro approached at speed and the Aprilia rider said after Saturday's qualifying that the matter was discussed in a safety commission meeting.

Cricket-Small talks to defuse big pressure around Indo-Pak game

General chit-chats about families and cars are how players from India and Pakistan defuse the hype that surrounds a contest between the bitter neighbours, rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam said on Saturday. Bilateral cricket between the arch-rivals remains suspended, thanks to their soured political relation, and emotions run high on both sides of the border whenever they clash in multi-team tournaments.

Soccer-Real keeping it real ahead of Barcelona clash, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to keep things simple as he prepares his side ahead of their match at home with Barcelona in the "El Clasico" tie on Sunday. The Italian said he would avoid big changes to his team this time, after he put midfielder Luka Modric up front to replace the then injured striker Karim Benzema in the last El Clasico in March - only to get hammered 4-0 by the Catalans.

Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo

Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month's World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far. Ronaldo is no stranger to pressure on the global stage, having been a part of two World Cup winning squads with Brazil and most influential in their last triumph in Japan and Korea in 2002.

Soccer-Mitrovic on the spot as Fulham draw with Bournemouth

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the penalty spot on his return from injury to grab a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Bournemouth in a pulsating Premier League game at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Dominic Solanke gave the visitors a flying start, combining brilliantly with Danish midfielder Philip Billing and rifling home a first-time finish after 62 seconds.

Soccer-Leicester fail to storm Palace in dour goalless draw

Leicester City’s poor start to the Premier League season dragged on with a dour goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, although the point they earned moves them off the foot of the table for now. The lively James Maddison had the best two chances at the King Power Stadium but failed to hit the target on both occasions, while it took more than an hour for Palace to have a shot on target in a clash between two sides short on confidence.

Soccer-Brentford condemn online racist abuse of Toney

Brentford have condemned racist abuse directed at striker Ivan Toney via a direct message on social media following the side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Toney shared images of the messages he received on Instagram, with the caption: "I wasn't even going to post this but I woke up angry".

Soccer-Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

Rugby-United States crush Japan 30-17 to keep quarter-finals hopes alive

The United States kept their women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive with a 30-17 bonus point win over Japan in Whangarei on Saturday. Beaten by Italy in the opener, the United States shrugged off a slow start to run over four tries in the second half of the Pool B clash.

NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho scores late to lift Canes past Sharks

Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in regulation and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 2-1 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Positioned perfectly in front of the net, Aho redirected Brett Pesce's puck toward the goal and past Sharks netminder James Reimer, who delivered a strong performance with 33 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)