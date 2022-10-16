Left Menu

Soccer-Kane on target as high-flying Tottenham beat Everton 2-0

Everton rarely looked like getting back into the game after going behind and have now managed only one victory in their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs. Tottenham, who have won all seven home games in all competitions this season, moved level on 23 points with second-placed Manchester city who visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 00:04 IST
Soccer-Kane on target as high-flying Tottenham beat Everton 2-0
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane's second-half penalty on his 400th appearance for Tottenham Hotspur helped them to a 2-0 win over Everton to cement their place in the Premier League top four on Saturday. Everton had defended resolutely and wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances but when their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford brought down England team mate Kane just before the hour mark the striker made no mistake from the spot.

Tottenham dominated after the break and Kane was then involved in a flowing move that ended with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wrapping up the points in the 86th minute. Everton rarely looked like getting back into the game after going behind and have now managed only one victory in their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs.

Tottenham, who have won all seven home games in all competitions this season, moved level on 23 points with second-placed Manchester city who visit Liverpool on Sunday. Leaders Arsenal have 24 points. Everton are 14th with 10 points from 10 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022