Soccer-England's James to miss World Cup with injury layoff

England's Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar that begins next month after his Premier League club Chelsea said on Saturday that he will be sidelined for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2022 01:14 IST
England's Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar that begins next month after his Premier League club Chelsea said on Saturday that he will be sidelined for eight weeks due to a knee injury. James, 22, sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.

"Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend," Chelsea said in a statement. "After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

The World Cup begins on Nov. 20, with England beginning their group campaign a day later against Iran.

© Copyright 2022